AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. AZZ has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AZZ by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.