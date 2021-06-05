B. Riley Raises RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Price Target to $9.00

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $6.75 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,853.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,304.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $27,932.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,531.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,598 shares of company stock worth $51,995 and sold 7,617 shares worth $51,185. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RF Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

