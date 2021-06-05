Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.83% of CSG Systems International worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 75.6% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 43,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 106.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 84.4% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 276.3% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $43.27 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In other news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $136,833.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,881.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. Sidoti downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

