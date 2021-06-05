Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,022. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.