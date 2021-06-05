Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CONMED by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CONMED by 15.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

NYSE:CNMD opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.54. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $2,828,553.56. Insiders have sold 81,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,439 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.