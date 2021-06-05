Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 396,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

NYSE RTX opened at $89.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

