Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after acquiring an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

NYSE:LOW opened at $189.91 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

