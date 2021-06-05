Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ball by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,441,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,834,000 after purchasing an additional 354,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.