Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. 90 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.