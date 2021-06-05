Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Lifted to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Banco de Sabadell has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSY opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

