Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of BAC opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $370.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

