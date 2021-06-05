Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 16,314 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SID. Comerica Bank grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.1228 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

