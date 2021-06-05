Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 198 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CME Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $633,046,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group stock opened at $218.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,500. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

