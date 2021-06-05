Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $196.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $197.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.