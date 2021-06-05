Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.21 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 127.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,435,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,055 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 93.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $336.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.61. The firm has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 149.33, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.10 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,733 shares of company stock worth $74,116,228. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.42.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

