Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.33 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of DD opened at $85.57 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

