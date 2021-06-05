Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,000 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $108.44 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

