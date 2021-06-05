Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.45 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.30. The company has a market cap of $260.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

