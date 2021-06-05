Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,102 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AT&T by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.56. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

