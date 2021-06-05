Bao Finance (BAO) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and approximately $635,203.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

