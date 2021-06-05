Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €138.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.38 ($135.75).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €109.92 ($129.32) on Wednesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €100.13.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

