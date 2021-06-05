Barclays Increases Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $68.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.41.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN opened at $60.01 on Friday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,512 shares of company stock worth $2,048,922. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.