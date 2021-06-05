Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.90% from the stock’s current price.

BARC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 207.70 ($2.71).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC opened at GBX 183.96 ($2.40) on Thursday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market cap of £31.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.89.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.