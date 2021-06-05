Barings LLC Buys 41,816 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,816 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Yum China by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Yum China by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

