Barings LLC Has $17.60 Million Stock Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,350 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned 1.63% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,817,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,174 shares during the period. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICLK shares. Citigroup started coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 0.54. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK).

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.