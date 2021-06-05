Barings LLC Sells 31,478 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,531 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 31,478 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $87.46 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 874.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.