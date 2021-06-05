BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Increased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.71. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. BCE’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.