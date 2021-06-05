Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $197.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $199.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

