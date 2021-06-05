Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases Shares of 5,200 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXC shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $899,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,797 shares of company stock worth $4,286,538 over the last ninety days. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlueLinx stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $427.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.04. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $70.38.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

