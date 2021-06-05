Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.1% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 21,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 590,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,814,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 5,995,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,727,000 after acquiring an additional 522,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,355 shares of company stock worth $9,240,952 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

