Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 12,590 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,590 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,790,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

KMI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

