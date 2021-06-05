Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 92,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

