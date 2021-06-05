Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 15th

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $61.70 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a PE ratio of 110.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $12,156,300.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 923,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,977,809.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,391,294 shares of company stock worth $68,027,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.