Berenberg Bank Raises Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Price Target to GBX 100

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Residential Secure Income stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. Residential Secure Income has a 1 year low of GBX 85.55 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.40 ($1.29). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.79.

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

In other Residential Secure Income news, insider Robert Blackburn Gray purchased 48,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £45,194.28 ($59,046.62).

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.