Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Separately, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

NASDAQ AFAQU opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

