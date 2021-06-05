Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 529 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

WMT opened at $141.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

