Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 597 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

