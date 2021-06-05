Berman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $296.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.33 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.