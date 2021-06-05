Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam grew its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $251.83 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.99. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

