Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 397 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $98.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

