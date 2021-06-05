Berry Data (BRY) Price Down 9% This Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00005435 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $101,993.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00297272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00244944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.01156167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,805.54 or 0.99709820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

