B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.49. 30,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,774,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

