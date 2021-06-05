BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.86. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.