BigCommerce (BIGC) & The Competition Financial Review

BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) is one of 313 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BigCommerce to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BigCommerce and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 2 11 5 0 2.17 BigCommerce Competitors 2153 11284 21091 606 2.57

BigCommerce presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.33%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.90%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -25.37% -52.31% -19.46% BigCommerce Competitors -39.75% -63.32% -3.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BigCommerce and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $152.37 million -$37.56 million -51.69 BigCommerce Competitors $1.91 billion $321.95 million 54.27

BigCommerce’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BigCommerce rivals beat BigCommerce on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

