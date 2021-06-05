Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $459.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TECH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.40.

TECH opened at $424.30 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $444.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $1,757,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

