Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at ($16.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($15.34) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

