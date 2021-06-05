Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 100.0% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $6,452,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 21.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

