BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,877,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.13% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $497,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $155.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.16 and a 12 month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRL. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

