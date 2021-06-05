BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,272 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of ONE Gas worth $501,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

OGS opened at $75.21 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

