BlackRock Inc. Has $492.45 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $492,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $54,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

GT opened at $20.46 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

